Wellford, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Wellford Police arrested Courtney Carrmel Jenkins after they say he and another individual discharged a handgun inside an apartment.
According to the Wellford Police Facebook page, the incident occurred on Friday June 7 at the Monarch Apartments.
Police say two individuals were playing with a gun when it discharged, sending a bullet through the apartment wall almost hitting a small child.
Jenkins was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, but according to their website has since been released.
Police said they spoke with the second person involved on Tuesday and decided not to file charges against that person.
Jenkins will be facing additional charges, police said.
More news: 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered Sunday night west of Anderson
(1) comment
what a fine upstanding citizen .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.