Wellford, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Wellford Police arrested Courtney Carrmel Jenkins after they say he and another individual discharged a handgun inside an apartment.
According to the Wellford Police Facebook page, the incident occurred on Friday June 7 at the Monarch Apartments.
Police say two individuals were playing with a gun when it discharged, sending a bullet through the apartment wall almost hitting a small child.
Police say the second individual, who has not yet been apprehended but was identified as Braden Powell, will have warrants signed for his arrest.
Both Jenkins and Powell are expected to face more charges after the investigation is completed.
Jenkins was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, but according to their website has since been released.
Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Braden Powell to please contact the Wellford City Police Department.
