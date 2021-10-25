ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a man who they say assaulted a grocery store employee while holding him at gunpoint during a robbery, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The incident happened at the Ingles at 915 Merrimon Ave. around 6:13 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, according to the department.
Police said an Ingles employee was walking into work when the man approached him from behind holding a gun.
The robber then dragged the employee behind the building and began hitting him in the face with his fist, according to police.
The employee was able to get away from the robber, however, and ran towards the fuel pumps.
As the employee was running, the robber fired his gun several times.
When officers got to the store, they couldn’t find the robber who was last seen walking northbound on Merrimon Avenue.
Police say they’re looking for a black man who is tall, has a thin build, wearing an orange shirt covered up by a black hoodie, blue camouflage pants and wearing a face mask.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.