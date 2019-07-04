Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Hendersonville were called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened along Brooklyn Avenue on Wednesday.
Officers say the shooting took place during an altercation and one person was shot.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
At this time the investigation is ongoing and believed to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.
We're working to get more information and will update as it becomes available.
