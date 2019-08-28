Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, Simpsonville Police were called to the Palmetto Inn in reference to shots being fired.
We're told by police that shots were fired around midnight and discharged into one of the motel's rooms.
Police said during the investigation, it was determined the shots may have been fired from the I-385 southbound lanes.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police are still actively investigating and ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.
