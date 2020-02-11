Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight, officers with the City of Anderson Police Department responded to a call for a reported shooting.
Anderson County dispatch officials say police were called to a scene along Railroad Street and Washington Street.
Our crew on scene reports officers had the area taped off as officers investigated the scene.
At this time we don't know if anyone was hurt in the shooting. We've reached out to police for more information. We'll update as we learn more.
