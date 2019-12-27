Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they are investigating following a report of a gunshot victim at the Hot Spot on New Leicester Highway.
According to police, the call came in Thursday night for an individual suffering for a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
The victim told officers they were shot on Huffman Road.
Police responded to the incident location and say they located evidence of a shooting. At the time of writing, officers were still investigating at the shooting location.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
