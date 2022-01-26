CLINTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a McDonald's downtown.
Police chief Sonny Ledda says several shots were fired into the air at around 6:15 p.m. Ledda says the suspect or suspects got away before police arrived.
No one was injured and there were no property damage reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.