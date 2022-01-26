No injuries were reported after a shooting in Clinton at McDonalds.

CLINTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a McDonald's downtown.

Police chief Sonny Ledda says several shots were fired into the air at around 6:15 p.m. Ledda says the suspect or suspects got away before police arrived. 

No one was injured and there were no property damage reported. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

