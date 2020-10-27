ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Tuesday that they were investigating after two men were shot behind a home Monday night.
Police said they were called to an address on Stewart Street around 9 p.m. and arrived to find the two victims. Officers said one person had been shot twice and the other had one gunshot wound. Both men's injured were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call 828-252-1110.
