GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police confirmed they were investigating Tuesday morning after a shooting sent three people to the hospital overnight.
The incident happened at a house on Pleasant Drive just before 3 a.m.
Police said they found 3 victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Those victims were taken to the hospital. Police did not know their conditions.
"Our detectives are speaking with one individual who was on on scene when the incident occurred," Lt. Patrick Fortenberry stated in an email.
Fortenberry said investigators believe the shooting was as isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.
Shortly before 8 a.m., two tow trucks arrived at the scene to carry away vehicles from the home. A black Jeep and a silver Dodge SUV were towed from the property.
A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said the shooting happened in the driveway of the home.
“There were a few people in the driveway," the neighbor said. "There was some arguing and I looked out the window because I heard it, and I saw a couple shots fired. It was dark so only saw the flashes I didn’t see who shot or who got injured.”
