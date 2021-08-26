SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are investigating after a man attempted two carjackings and carjacks one woman's car in Spartanburg.
According to the Spartanburg Police Department, a man allegedly attempted to steal a moped at knife point, but was unsuccessful.
Police said the same man approached a person in the parking lot attempting to steal their car, but was unsuccessful.
The man then fled across the street to The Reserve at Hillcrest Apartments before going to the Sonic drive-thru.
Police said he then pulled a woman out of her car and her 11-year-old daughter jumped out before he drove away in her 2007 Honda CRV.
According to Police, the car and suspect were tracked to a location in Cowpens.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office located both the car and the suspect.
Police said everyone is safe and there are no injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing. We will update this article when we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.