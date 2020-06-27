TOCCOA, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - The Toccoa Police Department is investigating after a home invasion Friday night left a man injured.
Police Chief Jimmy Mize says police responded to a S. Pine Street residence around 8:37 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned there was a home invasion.
Victims and witnesses on scene informed responding officers that a male victim was outside of the residence working on a vehicle when two male suspects approached - armed with guns.
They reportedly forced the man inside. Two female victims in the home were held at gunpoint by one of the suspects, while police say the other took the male victim into a bedroom and began hitting him in the head with his pistol.
Chief Mize said in a press release that that suspect then fired a round into the bedroom floor, prompting the other suspect to come into the room and leave the females unattended.
Both female victims ran out of the home and up the street. Chief Mize says they informed officers that they noticed a person in a small silver car, with a possible Hart County tag, near the scene of the crime.
The two suspects reportedly left the home, and when the male victim attempted to exit, the gunmen shot in his direction.
EMS responded to the scene and treated the injured man.
Toccoa Police notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance in processing the scene and interviewing witnesses and victims. Chief Mize says agents and detectives were out at the scene until 4:14 a.m.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to the Toccoa Police Department at (706) 282-3302.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
