Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officers with the Pickens Police Department were called to investigate an unspecified threat that was made against the county's DSS office, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The threats comes just weeks after a man allegedly detonated bombs outside a Pickens County Courthouse and admitted to placing bombs at the DSS building.
Officers say when the police arrived to the DSS office on Friday and investigated the threat, police found no evidence to indicate the threat was credible.
Police say that no bombs or explosive devices were mentioned in the threat or found on the property.
According to the police, DSS is operating as normal and officers are continuing to investigate.
More news: Pickens Co. pipe bomb suspect asks for psychological evaluation, claims 'mental disorder' may impact defense
Pickens Co. deputies investigating vandalism at three churches, including graffiti calling for pipe bomb suspect's release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.