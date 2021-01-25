Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday night, police in Asheville responded to a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
According to officers, around 11:45 p.m. police arrived at a home on Hanover Street. They say when they arrived the found a 36-year-old male who had been shot in the chest.
We're told the victim was transported to Mission Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
In addition to the victim, police say another adult and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Officers say all four people were asleep when the shooting occurred.
Police say they recovered 4 shell casings on scene. Officers tell us they've identified a person if interest in the case which remains under investigation by the Criminal investigations Division.
Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
