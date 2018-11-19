Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Union Police responded to a call for shots fired at a home on South Pinckney Street.
Police say shortly after 1:00 a.m., a resident in the home who was sleeping at the time, heard gunshots and immediately rolled off their bed, crawled to a bathroom, and locked themselves in for safety while they called 911.
When police arrived, they said the observed the front of the home had been hit from one side of the house to the other. Officers say they observed 27 bullet holes in the front of the house but no shell casings in the area.
Neither the woman or her son, both home at the time of the shooting, required medical attention.
Police are still investigating the case.
