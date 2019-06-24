GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said a man came to them over the weekend, saying he'd been scammed through a dating app.
According to a media report from police, on June 22 around 7:49 p.m., the man made contact with police, telling them he'd met a woman on a dating application who claimed to be 22 years of age.
The victim told police the two hit it off, so he gave her his number and they began talking. During their conversation, the female revealed she was actually 16.
Officers say the man informed them that he and the so-called woman had exchanged explicit text messages prior to her revealing that she was allegedly a minor.
The victim then said he was contacted by a different number that claimed to be the father of the supposed minor. The man on the other line was asking for $2,400 for therapy bills.
No suspects have been identified, as the investigation continues.
