ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating two separate incidents where guns were fired within hours of each other on Sunday.
The first incident was a drive-by shooting into a house on Morris Street around 1 a.m., according to police. The home was occupied by a family with several children at the time of the shooting but thankfully no one was hurt. The suspect was driving a black Kia Optima.
Police said the second incident happened an hour and a half later at a bar on Haywood Street. The shot was determined to have been fire in the air during a fight in the parking lot.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
