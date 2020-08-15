SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said they are investigating after multiple bullets were fired into a home early Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to the house on Shelby Street shortly after 1 a.m.
When officers arrived, they met with a resident who told them she was in a back bedroom when someone in an unknown vehicle fired shots at the house.
No one inside the house was hit, but police said the house was damaged.
Police found a bullet hole in a front window, three bullet impact points in bricks in the front of the home, three bullets in the railing near the front door, and a seventh bullet hole in another window frame.
Police also recovered seven bullet shell casings from the roadway in front of the home.
No suspects have been identified.
Call 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have information that could help police.
