GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon along Burgess Drive.
Police said they were initially called to check out a report of shots fired around 2:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Investigators are pursuing leads and collecting evidence.
No suspects have been named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.