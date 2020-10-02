GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a man was taken to the hospital after suffering a stab wound near downtown Thursday night.
We were first tipped off to the scene along McBee Avenue by a FOX Carolina viewer. When we arrived around 11:40 p.m., an officer confirmed one person suffered a stab wound, but believed that the victim was facing non-life threatening injuries. The officer tells us this is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
A GPD incident report released Friday morning stated that the victim was involved in an altercation with two others "which resulted in the victim receiving a laceration wound" to the chest.
The report also states the victim, a 40-year-old man from Summerville, SC, had non-life-threatening injuries.
The report lists the suspects as unknown.
