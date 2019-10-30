SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are alerting people about an increase in panhandlers at a shopping center as officers investigate claims that two men two men approached a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle parked outside Publix on East Main Street and asked her to get out of the car.
Police said it happened Tuesday evening.
Officers began investigating after the girl’s mother came to City Hall to file a complaint.
The mother told officers the girl was waiting in the car while the mother went into the grocery store.
While the girl was in the car, two middle-aged men reportedly went up to the car and tried to get the girl to roll down the window or get out of the car.
Instead, police said the girl used her phone’s Facetime feature to contact her mother in the store.
At that point, the two men reportedly ran off.
Police said the girl described the men as middle-aged and both had dark, shaggy hair and medium-length beards. One was wearing a bright beanie and the other was wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt and beige overalls.
“Over the past few months, the Spartanburg Police Department has noticed an increase of panhandling activity in the Hillcrest shopping areas,” Major Art Littlejohn stated in a news release. “The Spartanburg Police Department is certainly looking into this incident, however at this point, no actual crime has occurred.”
