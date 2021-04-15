ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said they are investigating a shooting on Southern Street.
Asheville PD said in a tweet at 10:29 a.m. that one person has been taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.
The Asheville Fire Department said they are also responding.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
