SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are investigating after a Papa John’s delivery driver said his car was stolen while he was delivering a pizza.
The vehicle was reported stolen from Arbor Glen Apartments on Fernwood Glendale Road Monday night.
The victim told police he left his red Nissan Versa running while he made a delivery and returned to find the car was missing.
The victim told police a Papa John’s sign on the top of the vehicle had a GPS device which was showing a location of Fernridge Drive at Pool Street. Police said they went to the intersection and found the sign, which had been thrown over a fence into the playground of Jesse Boyd Elementary. The car was not found.
