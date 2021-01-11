ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Monday they are investigating after a person was shot in the foot at a home on Toxaway Street in west Asheville early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m.
Arriving officers located a 9mm shell casing near the front door.
The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
Police ask anyone with information to contact APD at APD at 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS - 'Our nation must heal in a civil manner' - First Lady releases statement on last week's violence at the US Capitol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.