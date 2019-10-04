GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Greenville police were called to Blythe Academy Thursday after an incident involving a student and a screwdriver.
GCS said the student made threatening comments in class. The student also brought a screwdriver to school and “showed it around in what could be considered a threatening manner,” according to a news release.
Officials confiscated the screwdriver and said the student was disciplined according to district policy.
“Greenville County Schools is committed to school safety and we take all threats seriously,” the district stated in a news release. “We encourage parents to have age appropriate conversations with their children about the severity of making threats at school.”
