ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers are looking for information after shell casings were found in a parking lot in downtown Asheville.
Police were clearing a call for a fight downtown Asheville when they heard 10 gunshots, according to police. Ten 9mm shell casings were found in a parking lot on North Market Street near Langren Alley. Fortunately, no one was injured and no property damage was reported.
Anyone with information on this shooting incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Juvenile airlifted to hospital after shooting in Anderson, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.