Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after they say several shell casings were found in front of a home Tuesday night.
According to police, officers were in the area of West Chapel Road in south Asheville around 9 p.m. when they heard several gunshots.
Police say they arrived at a home nearby and found multiple shell casings on the ground, but could not locate any property or people who had been struck.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
