Spartanburg police said they are investigating after a woman said she was nearly hit by two bullets that were fired into her home early Tuesday morning.
It happened along Arch Street.
Police said the victim was in the house with her two kids and a friend when she heard glass break and her friend yelled out.
The victim told police one bullet shattered the window and whizzed past her head while the second came through wood paneling and nearly hit her leg.
No one was hurt.
Police said the victim did not know why anyone would shoot at her home.
No suspects have been identified.
