ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating after three victims were shot inside a residence early Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to what was initially reported as gunshots being fired on Livingston Street just shortly after 2 a.m. While on their way to the call, the officers were informed that at least one person had been shot.
Police said after investigating a total of three victims were shot inside the home. Two of the victims were 49 years old and the third was 25 years old.
According to police, none of the wounds sustained the victims were life-threatening, although one victim is still hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.
Asheville PD said the investigation is still ongoing.
Police also mentioned the information collected so far indicates that this was an isolated incident and that no ongoing threat to the public exists.
If anyone has information regarding this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
