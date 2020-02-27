Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department were called to a reported shooting on Glenn Road early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers received the call around 4 a.m. and once they arrived on scene in the 100 block of Glenn Road they discovered two homes with damage.
Luckily, officers say no one in either home was hurt in the shooting.
We spoke to one of the residents who tells us she was laying in bed when she heard several gunshots ring out this morning.
According to the resident, she says she just laid flat in bed and prayed.
Our reporter on scene says her house was hit at least five times.
Police are continuing to investigate at this time.
