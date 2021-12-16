ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers are looking for information after a car with people inside was shot at during a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Department.
We're told officers went to the 300 block of South French Broad Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Dec.15 to investigate. The victim told officers that someone in a black sedan shot her car but that no one was injured.
Officers said they were able to confirm what appears to be a bullet hole in her vehicle. someone who lives in the area confirmed hearing gunshots around that same time.
If you or anyone you know has information on this case, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
