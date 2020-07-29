GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said they are investigating after a woman was robbed of a package at gunpoint while checking her mail at the Plantations at Haywood apartment complex off Haywood Road Wednesday.
"A female retrieved a package from the mailboxes when a male subject approached her, presented a firearm and demanded the package," said Alia Paramore, a spokesperson for the Police Department.
The suspect then took the package and fled, Paramore said.
No other details were immediately available.
