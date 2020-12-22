Ambulance (generic)
WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Weaverville Police Department said a death investigation is underway after a worker at the Thermo Fisher Scientific facility on Aiken Road.

Police said they were called to the facility around 11:45 a.m. and arrived to find the victim deceased near a loading dock area.

The cause of death was deemed traumatic injury from a forklife, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification. 

Police said NC Occupational Safety and Health Department has been notified and the agencies' investigations are ongoing.

