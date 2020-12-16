ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina0 - Asheville police said Wednesday they are investigating the second bank robbery within a week.
The latest robbery took place at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the HomeTrust Bank on Hendersonville Road.
Police said the suspect demanded money from the bank staff and threatened to use a weapon.
Police said the suspect matches the physical description of the suspect from the December 11 bank robbery at Telco Community Bank.
The suspect is between 6' to 6' 2" tall, and weighing approximately 250-275 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey work pants, and a black baseball cap.
