GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are questioning a person after an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut Tuesday afternoon.
The robber happened just after 4 p.m. at the Pizza Hut at 214 Pelham Road.
The suspect was a clean-shaven man wearing a fake beard and a wig.
K-9s were called in to establish a perimeter and track down a suspect.
No word yet if the person police are questioning will be charged.
