GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store Wednesday night.
Police said the robbery happened shortly before 7 p.m. at a liquor store on North Creek Blvd.
The suspect was a man who fled on foot.
Police said a K-9 track was unsuccessful, but officers were able to recover some of the cash that was stolen and a BB gun that police believe was used by the suspect.
