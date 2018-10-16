DAVIS, CA (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating claims that a high school student made cookies with human ash remains and gave them to classmates, per a CBS Sacramento report.
At least 9 students at DaVinci High School ate the sugar cookies.
Police suspect the ashes may have been those of a student’s grandparent, KTVQ reported.
The evidence thus far is based on student interviews. The cookies have not yet been tested for human remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.