Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are investigating after they say a victim reported someone firing a gun at her car early Tuesday morning.
According to police, around 6 a.m. a young female was getting into her car at the Plantations at Haywood Apartments when a man, dressed in all black, fired a gun into her vehicle.
Police say the victim flagged down an officer who was responding to another incident in the complex.
Police set up a perimeter and a K-9 track was conducted.
No word on if anyone has been arrested at this time. We'll update as we learn more.
