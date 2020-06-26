Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg are investigating following a drive-by shooting that struck multiple apartments early Friday morning.
Officers say it happened around 2:20 a.m. along Alma Byrd Lane.
Police say multiple gunshots were heard by the caller who tells them she heard bullets striking her home.
When officers arrived on scene, police say they discovered multiple shell casings in the roadway including 13 .40 caliber rounds and 8 .380 rounds.
In total police say three apartments were struck by the rounds.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting. They are continuing to investigate at this time.
(1) comment
no clop clop clop bang , it was not amish . no barking of sled dogs so not eskimos . must be the 13% again .
