Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the Anderson City Police Department and the Anderson County Coroner's Office were called to an apartment complex off Williamston Road for a death investigation.
Anderson Police say the call came in around 1:00 a.m.
Charlie Boseman with the coroner's office confirmed the deaths involved a man and woman at Fairview Garden Apartments in Anderson. Boseman has confirmed that both of those victims were shot.
Right know we know that both deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
Police say when they were arriving on scene, officers noticed a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. At that time, officers attempted to stop the vehicle who they say refused to stop and a chase began.
Police pursued the vehicle until it crossed into Hart County Georgia at which time officers say the Hart County Sheriff's office took over the pursuit. The suspects were eventually stopped and at this time police have detained two individuals. but have not connected them as of now to the shooting at Fairview Gardens.
We'll update as soon as it becomes available.
