CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University are ordered to shelter in place as police investigate a shots fired incident Thursday night.

Coastal Carolina's official Twitter feed notes the shots fired call was reported around 8:30 p.m. from the Campus Walk Apartments. As of 10:26 p.m., the university's account says police are still on scene investigating.

The official Twitter feed for Horry County PD indicates the incident was called in as a barricaded person near Hicks Circle. HCPD says they are working to resolve the situation quickly.

Since the initial call, HCPD has deployed its mobile command center to the scene.

HCPD has also asked community members to steer clear of the area and advises residents that officers may be using gas canisters to try and get the person out.

