CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Students at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University are ordered to shelter in place as police investigate a shots fired incident Thursday night.
Coastal Carolina's official Twitter feed notes the shots fired call was reported around 8:30 p.m. from the Campus Walk Apartments. As of 10:26 p.m., the university's account says police are still on scene investigating.
Shots fired incident. Students at Campus Walk Apartments need to shelter in place. Law enforcement on scene investigating.— Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) February 22, 2019
The official Twitter feed for Horry County PD indicates the incident was called in as a barricaded person near Hicks Circle. HCPD says they are working to resolve the situation quickly.
UPDATE: HCPD is on scene of an incident involving a barricaded person near Hicks Circle. Neighbors in the surrounding area have been evacuated. Others are asked to shelter in place, or avoid the area until advised otherwise. pic.twitter.com/cojfpPGbX8— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
Since the initial call, HCPD has deployed its mobile command center to the scene.
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.:The Horry County Incident Command Unit has arrived on scene near Hicks Circle.This mobile command center will provide resources to our HCPD team as they work to resolve the incident. pic.twitter.com/DBvxoiUlQt— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
HCPD has also asked community members to steer clear of the area and advises residents that officers may be using gas canisters to try and get the person out.
UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The mobile command unit is in place and Special Operations is on scene.We ask community members to steer clear of the area.Those in the area currently, you may hear the sound of gas canisters being used in an attempt to bring out the barricaded individual. pic.twitter.com/aaztad1YGX— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 22, 2019
Stay tuned for updates on this scene from FOX Carolina.
