viewer photo - bank robbery.JPG

Viewer-submitted photo of the BB&T robbery investigation (Provided)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police confirmed Friday morning an investigation was underway after a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the BB&T on W.O. Ezell Blvd. 

Police said the scene was clearing just before noon.

Police said additional details will be forthcoming.

MORE NEWS - Roebuck man accused of buying 19-year-old girl as 'sex slave,' keeping her in 'dungeon,' according to federal court documents

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.