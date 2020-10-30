SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police confirmed Friday morning an investigation was underway after a bank robbery.
The robbery happened at the BB&T on W.O. Ezell Blvd.
Police said the scene was clearing just before noon.
Police said additional details will be forthcoming.
