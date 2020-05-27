deputy flips.jpg

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a rollover crash on Hendersonville Road Wednesday morning.

The crash happened inside Asheville city limits and the sheriff’s office said the Asheville Police Department is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

