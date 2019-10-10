GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police says officers are investigating a shooting that unfolded on Thursday.
Details were still developing, but public information officer Capt. Ron Ramsey confirmed the shooting on Rodgers Street to FOX Carolina just before 7 p.m.
While the shooting itself has been confirmed, further details are awaiting verification, per Ramsey.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
