GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening.
Officials said officers and deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots around 4:40 p.m. at an apartment complex near Shaw Street.
A male gunshot victim as found and transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
