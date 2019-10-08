SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday near Duncan Park.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. along Duncan Park Drive.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Police did not know the victim’s condition.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Bond denied for suspect accused in killing of Greenville County woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.