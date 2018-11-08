UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief Sam White with Union Public Safety said officers are investigating a shooting outside a barber shop on North Pinckney Street Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Keenan’s Touch of Class.
Business owner Modest Keenan said “young people” were involved in the shooting and one person went to the hospital.
Police said additional details will be forthcoming.
