Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are investigating a string of burglaries downtown.
On February 19 and 20, four burglaries occurred downtown at locations off Church Street, Green Avenue and Traction Street.
The first instance occurred on Wednesday, February 19 around 3:30 a.m. at Browning Studio Downtown.
Police say they responded to an alarm and arrived on scene to find glass broken at the front door. According to officers, a giant rock was laying inside of the doorway and a cash register had been stolen from the business.
On Thursday, officers say at least three more businesses were burglarized, including one in the same shopping center as the previous day.
This time, officers say while patrolling South Church Street they observed what appeared to be forced entry at Farm Fresh Fast, located in the same shopping center as Browning Studio Downtown.
According to officers, glass at the front entrance door had been forcibly removed and items inside the restaurant near the register were knocked over and on the floor.
At this time, police are still trying to determine what time the robbery occurred.
Less than a mile away, officers say another burglary happened at The Beautiful Company located on Green Avenue.
Police say when they arrived on scene, an alarm was still sounding and that a rock had been thrown through the front, shattering glass. Officers say in this robbery cash was stolen from the business.
The final robbery reported on Thursday came from a location on Traction Street, about 1 mile away from the robbery on Green Avenue.
Police say an employee of a neighboring business called them after seeing the glass broken out the front door of Juniors Barbershop.
Details have not been released on what, if anything, was stolen from the business.
Police have not stated if the crimes are connected in any way.
If you have any information about any of the robberies you can contact law enforcement at 23-CRIME.
