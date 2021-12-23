ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was killed Tuesday night, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Stephen Funk, 53, was walking across the intersection of Tunnel Road near Riceville Road at 10:39 p.m. when he was hit by Jeremiah Silver, 61, who was diving a 1996 Ford ranger, according to the department.
Funk was wearing dark clothing at the time and was taken to Mission Hospital where he later died.
Funk is the second person to be hit within the last week.
In a second case, Charles Call, 61, was trying to cross the road on Long Shoals Road on Dec. 14 when he was hit by Brenda Pace, 70, according to police. Call was also wearing dark clothing and wasn’t crossing the road in a marked crosswalk.
