CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An investigation is underway after several women reported suspicious activity and receiving odd messages Thursday night from the individual pictured above, according to Clemson University Police.
According to police, reports indicate he contacted several female students in their residence halls. Upon contact with the resident, the individual would offer a handwritten note with odd messaging or begin a verbal conversation.
Police say the messages did not communicate any threats, but the odd content was concerning to residents.
According to police, officers are actively investigating this matter, conducting increased patrols in residential spaces and following several leads to identify the individual so additional inquiry can occur.
If anyone sees or encounters the individual on campus, contact the police at 864-656-2222, so an officer can be dispatched immediately.
